Food and drink festival to take place in Rutland

Foodies from far and wide are being encouraged to come enjoy Rutland Food and Drink Week, taking place from Saturday, October 21, to Sunday, October 29.

Organised by Discover Rutland, the Rutland Food and Drink Week is being launched to celebrate food and drink providers from across the county, with visitors able to enjoy a wide range of culinary attractions, including tasting events, beer festivals, special offers and live music at venues.

As part of the celebrations, there will also be a chance to meet local chefs, bakers, brewers and farmers to find out more about their produce. Award-winning local pub The Olive Branch is also offering a special dining experience courtesy of some of the chefs.

Rutland Food and Drink Week will culminate on Sunday, October 29, with a day-long food and drink spectacular organised by Oakham Town Partnership, spilling out from Oakham Castle into the Market Place and down to Victoria Hall on Oakham High Street.