Former rugby star Matt Hampson to give talk in Stamford for foundation

Paralysed rugby star Matt Hampson, pictured, is set to give a talk as part of an event to raise funds for his foundation.

The event has been organised by Robert Loomes watchmakers and will be held at Stamford Town Hall on Tuesday, March 7, at 7pm. It will begin with a Champagne and canapes reception, sponsored by Adnams, and will be followed by Matt’s talk at 7.45pm.

Proceeds will go the Matt Hampson Foundation, which has helped local young sportsmen George Robinson and Seb Goold.

Tickets are £15 from Robert Loomes in St Mary’s Hill or by calling the shop on 01780 481319.