Free parking for celebrations in Rutland

Shoppers and visitors to Oakham and Uppingham can enjoy free parking on Saturday (April 1)as part of the celebrations taking place to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Rutland’s Independence.

Rutland County Council has organised free parking across all local authority car parks in support of the 20th anniversary, with charges and restrictions suspended in both Oakham and Uppingham on April 1.

Leader Tony Mathias said: “It will give the whole community the opportunity to participate in the events taking place to celebrate the 20th anniversary.”