Fun day’s £1,500 for school funds

A school has received a £1,500 boost after a successful summer fete.

Staff and pupils at Ketton Primary School held the annual event on Saturday.

There was a wide selection of stalls and attractions plus a bouncy castle.

Visitors could also try games like a coconut shy and a football penalty shoot-out.

Jody Knowles, chairman of the school’s parent teacher’s association, said: “It was really busy on the day and it was fabulous.

“It was a really good day and it raised a lot of money for the school.”

Pupils also took part in an Apprentice-style game where they had to turn £20 into a money making game or stall.at the fete