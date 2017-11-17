Fundraisers collect £500 for air ambulance

Kind-hearted fundraisers in a pub have collected £500 to aid the work of an air ambulance.

Landlords Tom and Joanne Wade joined with regulars at The Exeter Arms, in Barrowden, to raise the money.

They handed the funding over to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

Tom said: “We have been fundraising for the air ambulance for about 18 months.

“Barrowden is a remote rural location and we have seen the air ambulance in use when it comes out for incidents when it’s important to get to locations quickly.

“Most of the funds come from quizzes which we hold during the winter where we charge £5 per table and we have about six tables at each evening.

“We have raffles and there is a collection box on the bar too.

“We are very proud to have raised so much money but it could not have happened without the regulars helping us out.”

Tom and Joanne plan to continue to support the air ambulance with the help of drinkers at The Exeter Arms.

The charity flies two helicopters which have an area to cover of 3,850 miles.

The helicopters attend on average six incidents a day and the aimed for response time is 13 minutes.

The charity’s area of operation includes several major roads like the M1, M6 and M42.

Trish Arnett, fundraising co-ordinator for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Tom and Joanne.

“As we receive no government funding, we literally wouldn’t be able to get off the ground without the amazing supporters in our communities who raise funds and keep us flying.

“Well done , and thank you, to everyone that was involved with or who supported this event.”

Keith Fitfield, John Batty, Dawn Batty, landlords Tom and Joanne Wade, and Sandy Wood, pictured, at the handover.

Photo: Lee Hellwing