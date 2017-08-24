GCSE results: More than 80 per cent of pupils at Catmose College achieve good passes

At Catmose College, more than 80 per cent of pupils achieved good passes in English and maths - where grades 1 to 9 have been introduced to replace the traditional grades.

The school said that 47 pupils had left with five A or A* grades (or 7, 8 and 9) grades and 20 of these gained at least eight A or A* grades.

They were: Annd Reghavan, Joseph Halford, Jamie Robertson, Emily Simons, Amelia Seymour, Emily Broughton, Emily Lemon, Luke Wadding, Rhiannon Clark, Lauren Gear, Hannah Seymour, Holly Tyler, Isabel Orchard, Lydia Harris, Aileen Moloney, Eve Orton, Jack Humble, Charlie Black, Holl Imison and Sebastian Morris-Geary.

Principal Stuart Williams said: “These results are a testament to the hard work of Catmose studfents and the staff who have supported them through their time at the college.

“Exceptional achievements of this nature do not happen by accident, they have required commitment and dedication over many years to achieve. It is not only what goes on in the classroom that makes Catmose so successful. An equally important contribution are the additional activities such as in sport, music, the Duke of Edinburgh Award, foreign exchanges to Germany, Spain and France, which ensure that our students attain well but are well-rounded resilient characters ready for whatever next steps they take.”