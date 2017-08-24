GCSE results: Uppingham Community College delighted with exceptional achievements

Once again Uppingham Community College is delighted with the exceptional achievements of its students in their GCSE exam results.

The results this year are in a very different format as GCSE English and Maths are Grades 9 – 1 whilst all other subjects are still A* to C, therefore a direct comparison to last year is not possible.

However the English and maths departments are delighted with the excellent levels of progress achieved by the pupils, which is an important headline measure and a number of other subjects achieved 100 per cent pass rates.

Individual students have seen some remarkable successes, including Georgia Lorenzon 11 A*/A 9/8 grades, Catriona Deely 10 A*/A 9/8, Alfie Finch-Critchley and Catherine Booth 9 A*/A 9/8 Leah Thompson –Ainslie, James Howell and Cameron Smith 8 A*/A 9/8 and Ted Brown, Molly Roberts, Eva Crutchley, Katie Holmes and Harry Kendall with 7 A*/A 9/8.

More than 26 per cent of the year group achieved 3or more A*/A 9/8 grades and more than 50% of the year group achieved at least 1 A*/A 9/8.

Principal Jan Turner said: “I am extremely pleased that the hard work and efforts of our young people and the teaching staff have been reflected in these outstanding results. I wish them every success in their future career paths.”