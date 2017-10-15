Globetrotter seeks film cash

A daring adventurer who travelled solo round the world is seeking £40,000 to help turn her story into a documentary film.

Sarah Outen aims to use footage shot as she covered 25,000 miles on her London2London: Via the World expedition where she planned to row, cycle and kayak around the world.

During her daring trip she became the first woman to row solo from Japan to Alaska and the first woman to row the mid Pacific from West to East.

She also encountered ill health and depression and, due to Hurricane Joaquin, she had to abort part of her mission and abandon her boat.

The former Stamford High School pupil however restarted her journey and completed it in late 2015.

Now she has teamed up with film maker Jen Randall to create a 90 minute documentary which covers her extraordinary journey.

Sarah, now of Oxfordshire, said: “I always wanted to make a film about the journey and that’s one of the reasons why I took footage while I was travelling.

“It will feature footage from the trip plus there will be bits of me which will be filmed at a later date.

“The footage used will be that which we have decided is the best stuff and it will be a hard to whittle it down.

“I am enjoying the process though of deciding on the footage and it is interesting looking back at stuff which took place a few years ago.

“We haven’t decided on a name for the film yet but I hope it will be empowering and inspiring for people to watch.”

Sarah has already written a book about her globe trotting adventures called Dare To Do: Taking on the Planet by Bike and Boat.

To make the film dream a reality though she needs funds.

She has some of the funding in place but still needs to raise £40,000 to pay for the film making process.

To help cover the cost of the project Sarah has set up a fundraising page which has £14,362 pledged on it.

Donations to the film project can be made at www.kickstarter.com/projects/sarahouten/london2london-via-the-world-by-sarah-outen-and-jen?ref=user_menu