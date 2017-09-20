Golden couple celebrate happy marriage

A couple from Oakham are adamant the secret to their 50 year marriage is by resolving arguments quickly.

Henry and Susan Munton, who have two children and three grandchildren, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on September 9.

They met at the former Roebuck pub in Oakham in 1962 and wed in 1967 at All Saints’ Church in the town.

The pair, who have lived in Oakham all of their lives. say they have had a successful marriage thanks to their way of dealing with arguments.

Henry, 74, said: “Give and take is the secret and trying not to go to bed with an argument still going on.”

“The best thing to do is sort the argument out and move on.

“We have arguments even now but we try to get them cleared up before the next day.”

Henry, a former radio and TV engineer at Knights of Oakham, said the couple’s happiest memories is of their holidays to Bacton, a coastal village in Norfolk.

Henry said: “The children absolutely adored it. They played in the beach area.

“From me and my wife’s point of view it was really brilliant..

Henry added the couple spent much of their time working hard to pay their mortgage and bringing their children up.

Henry and Susan, 69, celebrated their anniversary with a buffet lunch at Barnsdale Country Club in Oakham with their friends and family.

Susan has been a member of several Oakham groups such as the Mother’s Union and is a former assembly assistant at Marcon Engineering in the town.