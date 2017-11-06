Groups still need Aviva fund votes

Groups are urging people to help them win funding to boost their facilities.

Rutland and Leicestershire Army Responders, a team of soldiers based at the Kendrew Barracks in Cottesmore who respond to 999 emergency calls, are hoping to win cash from the Aviva Community Fund,which offers groups the chance to secure funding through votes.

The team of volunteeers, which is dispatched by East Midlands Ambulance Service, is bidding for between £1,000 and £5,000 to pay for new kit including defibrillators, training and a new responder car.

The current vehicle is a Skoda Citigo, which has a compact design, and does not have any signage meaning other road users don’t know who the team are. It also doesn’t have a blue light so responders have to keep to speed limits.

The team are qualified to attend all types of incidents apart from road accidents.

Lee Peace, of the first responders said: “We have been running for two years, now we want to move onto the next stage. We just want to become more of an asset to the community, by having a blue light we are going to get their quickly and safely.”

Bourne group Sortified CIC is also hoping to win between £1,000 and £5,000 from the fund to set up a group for children aged from eight to 14 with autism. The group would provide creative activities, after parents of those with the condition said there is nothing to cater for their child’s needs in the town.

The group wants to buy things like Lego, computers and the Minecraft computer game.

Richard Collins, Sortified creative director, said: “It is a great opportunity to support us and help children in Bourne and allow people to have the best opportunities going forward.

“There are no services around locally for kids with autism as a result they become isolated.”

There are several other groups in the area which are appealing for funding.

They are: Stamford Methodist Church; Evergreen Care Trust; The Welland Rivers Trust; Alternatives in Stamford; the Kid’s Patch project at Home-Start in Stamford; Jimmy D’s Child Care in Deeping St James; Getting King’s Cliffe and Area Active; Collyweston Playing Field Association; Friends of Corby Glen Primary School; 1st Thurlby Scout Group; the Friends of Morton Primary School; Rippingale Playing Field; Inspire2tri in Rutland; Rutland Thunders Basketball; Voluntary Action Rutland in Oakham; Rutland House Community Trust and Oakham All Saints’ Scout Group.

To vote visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.u, where you will receive 10 votes

The closing date for votes is Saturday. November 18.