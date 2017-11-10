Head gives support to festive card scheme

The headteacher of a Rutland primary school is encouraging schools to take part in a Christmas card competition run by a scheme which provided a volunteer doctor to help her at the scene of a car accident.

The East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (Emics) provides volunteers who attend emergency incidents at the request of and in support of staff from the ambulance service.

All schoolchildren in Rutland are invited to design a Christmas card in a competition launched by the scheme, which was launched on Tuesday by Dr Tim Gray, at Kendrew Barracks, which is located at Cottesmore Millfield Academy.

Rachel Thomas, headteacher of Cottesmore Millfield Academy, had her accident when she was driving on Thistleton Road, near Market Overton and was hit almost head on by another driver on November 16, 2016. She suffered from shock and sustained non-life threatening injuries to her upper body.

Dr Gray, a volunteer doctor and founder of the scheme, was first on the scene and administered medical checks and first aid - since then Rachel has galvanised support for Emics and has been instrumental in backing the competition from its inception.

She has also encouraged all headteachers in Rutland to get behind the competition.

She said: “I am a great supporter of Emics and the lifesaving work the volunteer doctors perform across the region and have been delighted to spread the word about both the charity and the competition to my colleagues in schools across the county.

“Before my accident I had never heard of Emics but have every reason to be extremely grateful to Dr Gray and his team for the selfless work they do in our region.

Competition winners will be given vouchers donated by Colemans stationery store in Oakham.

They’ll be given their prizes by Rutland Radio presenter Rob Persani at Colemans during the late-night shopping event in Oakham on Monday, December 11.

l Is your school getting involved in the Christmas card competition? E-mail smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk