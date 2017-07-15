Firm raise thousands for brain tumour unit

Work colleagues of an Oakham man who died after developing a brain tumour have fundraised nearly £3,500 for the hospital which looked after him.

Luke Arnold died aged 27 in January after a late diagnosis of a glioblastoma brain tumour.

After falling ill Luke, who worked at worked as a web developer at Intercity Technology, an IT solutions specialist based in Oakham, was cared for at the Addenbrooke’s Hospital Neurocritical Care Unit in Cambridge.

Last month, kind staff from the firm completed The Wolf Run, a 10km off-road challenge featuring obstacles at Stanford Hall estate in Leicestershire and a 25km hike from Hathersage to Edale in the Peak District.

The team also held a sweet jar competition and a bake sale earlier this year.

Through the challenges, competition and sale the company raised £3,460 and the cash will go to the unit and the Addenbrooke’s Brain Tumour Research Fund, a charity which is conducting brain tumour research on behalf of the hospital.

Lisa Batty, of Intercity Technology, who took part in the challenges, said: “We are so grateful for the overwhelming support from Luke’s family and friends, as well as our own friends, families and colleagues.”

The group navigated 10km of woods, obstacles, lakes, fields and mud as part of The Wolf Run on June 2 - among those taking part was Siobhan Quinn and Adam Jeffery.

The following weekend, a team which included Linda Ashfield and Ines Rodrigues took part in the Peak District hike which saw them scale the 517 metre Mam Tor hill.

Before tackling Mam Tor and descending down to Edale, the group made a toast to Luke.

The team had set out to hike for 18km and it was only at the end of their walk that they realised they had gone one better and walked for 25km after checking their Fitbit watches (which measure exercise related data).

Intercity Technology is still short of its £5,000 fundraising target.

If you would like to make a donation then visit www.justgiving.com/princessluke

The page will remain open until the end of the month.