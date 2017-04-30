‘High-octane’ album launch

A rockabilly band made up of three brothers which is known for its wacky performances is set to launch its album in Stamford.

For 21 years, The Houndogs have been performing live and leaving audiences stunned with its crazy stage antics such as setting drums on fire and standing on instruments while playing them.

Next month, the band is releasing its debut album Blood, Sweat and Passion and on May 6, the band which hails from Holbeach near Spalding, will take to the stage at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre where it will play songs from the album which will include a selection of original songs and covers.

Robert Wilson, lead vocalist and guitarist for the group, said those who attend the launch are in for a treat.

He said: “They can expect a high-octane in your face set with a lot of stunts on the stage.

“We will be playing songs that no one else has heard that we have never played live.

“We are very well known for our lively antics on stage. The drummer sets fire to his cymbals just for the wow factor.”

The album is already on pre-order on Google Play, iTunes and Amazon Music, with the official release date of May 5, the day before the album launch.

Tickets for the launch cost £12.50 for adults and £10 for under 13s.

Doors at the launch open at 7.30pm.

To buy tickets visit the stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

For more on the band visit www.thehoundogs.co.uk