High Sheriff hosts village fun day

A community fun day and a cycle ride in the village of Barrowden was hosted by the High Sheriff of Rutland Craig Mitchell on Bank Holiday Monday.

Usually a fete is held in the village but this year nothing was planned so Craig, who lives in Barrowden himself, decided to host an event in aid of one of his nominated charities - the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The day started with an eight-mile family cycle ride from Barrowden, taking in Harringworth and Wakerley, before returning to Barrowden in time for the afternoon’s family fun day.

Hosted outside the Exeter Arms and on the Village Green, the pub provided refreshing cold drinks - much-needed on the warmest August Bank Holiday on record.

And the warm weather drew huge crowds of families to enjoy lots of activities including petanque coaching, table tennis competition, plant stall, flip flop fling, pillory, splat the rat, children’s races, classic cars, cream teas, burger stall, live music, military vehicles, tombola and a sale of once loved clothes.

But the highlight of the day for Craig was a flypast of a Spitfire at about 2pm, which drew cheers from the crowds.

Craig said: “Obviously the weather was absolutely fantastic and the event was very well attended. I was very pleased.

“We had very positive feedback about the event.

“There were about 40 riders for the cycle ride which was pleasing and the fun day was very good.”

Craig added that he hopes someone will take on the baton of organising the event again next year for the benefit of the village or return to hosting a traditional fete.

“I would hope they would do something similar as it was such a successful event,” he added.

The monies raised from the event are still being tallied up but volunteers from the Air Ambulance charity were there on the day and are looking forward to returning to pick up what Craig described as a “healthy sum”.

His other charities during his year as High Sheriff are Warning Zone and Dove Cottage day hospice in Ridlington, for which he is hoping to organise events for later in the year.