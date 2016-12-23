Historic Rutland cottage damaged as fire spreads from chimney

A historic thatched property has been left badly damaged after a fire broke out in a chimney and spread to the roof.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze in Top Street, Wing, at 6.19pm on Thursday, December 15.

Crews from Uppingham, Birstall, Melton Mowbray, Wigston and Lutterworth fire stations were sent to the scene.

They were supported by colleagues from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, alongside a Red Cross emergency support vehicle.

Firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze – both from the ground and from a hydraulic ladder.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire began in a chimney before spreading to a thatched roof at the property, which dates back to the 17th century.

An eye witness, who asked not to be named, said: “The flames were very intense – it was a shocking thing to see.”

Luckily nobody was injured during the fire.

Firefighters worked hard to try and salvage the property’s contents.