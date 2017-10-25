History comes to life at castle

Spear throwing youngsters practised their drill in the shadow of Oakham Castle as part of a historic weekend.

The Silk Route Festival was a unique event which drew in large crowds to enjoy a range of activities.

Costumed re-enactors set up camp as part of a living history show and invited people to view their activities.

This included youngsters been shown how to hold a spear and how to thrust it and throw it.

The groups of youngsters also charged across the ground outside of Oakham Castle.

John Steel, marketing and promotions officer at the castle, said: “It went really well and the event was a big success.

“We got lots of good feeback and we had a really good mix of children and adults taking part.

“People were engaging with the activities and they were really enjoying them and they were learning at the same time. It was a fantastic weekend and everyone seemed to really enjoy it.”

Visitors could enjoy stalls, demonstrations, craft displays and ancient games as the medieval Silk Road through Europe and Asia was brought to life.

There was sessions about clothing, cookery, ancient medicine, ancient Chinese and Islamic writing plus spear drill.

People could see porcelain painting, silk flower making and silk weaving and necklace making too.

To mark the event pupils at Catmose Academy, in Oakham, created gonfalons or silk banners with wooden stands to support them using traditional methods.

The aim was to celebrate the ancient trade routes which spanned Europe and Asia. This was the first Silk Route festival but it is hoped to make it an annual event.