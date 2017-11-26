Hospice is on the hunt for a stand-in Santa

With the real Santa a tad busy over the next couple of months, the search is on for the right person to step into his shiny black boots and support a local charity.

Following the receipt of a kind letter from Father Christmas wishing the team well but explaining there was just too much to do at the North Pole, the fundraising team at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice are on the hunt for a stand-in Santa to support their Christmas activities.

The team have the red suit, a fluffy white beard and a gift sack - now they need someone to bring some festive cheer to the role, supporting activities and entertainment organised at Serpentine Green in Hampton, throughout December.

Thorpe Hall Hospice community fundraiser Cheyenne Graves said: “Our Christmas team is coming together nicely – we have supporters organising our gift wrapping stand, a team taking dedications at our Lights of Love tree, staff creating a treasure hunt with the help of the centre’s retail outlets and a number of choirs and entertainers rehearsing their seasonal songs and dances.

“But we’re very keen to enlist the help of someone happy to be ‘our Santa’, meeting shoppers at the centre, telling people about our activities and encouraging them to support us over the festive season.”

To find out more e-mail thorpe.fundraising@sueryder.org or call 01733 225999.