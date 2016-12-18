Hundreds attend carol concert in support of East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme

The lifesaving work of regional volunteer doctors was highlighted as hundreds of guests including High Sheriff of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness attended an evening with carols in support of the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme.

Nigel and Kathy Gates generously offered their restaurant at Gates Nursery and Garden Centre in Cold Overton as the venue for a wonderful evening of festive music featuring carols and traditional Christmas music sung by male voice choir The Belvoir Wassailers, on Friday, December 9.

Nearly 300 guests paid £15 per ticket to attend the event and were treated to mulled wine and delicious home-made festive refreshments.

Known as Emics, the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme is a network of doctors from hospitals and general practices in the East Midlands who volunteer to attend emergency situations as and when their ‘day jobs’ allow. The scheme covers six counties and supports the work of the East Midlands Ambulance Service. Costs lie in the recruitment and training of new volunteer doctors and in providing them with equipment and medical supplies.

Emics volunteer Dr Leon Roberts spoke at the event about the work of the charity and guests enjoyed the first public viewing of a promotional video.

Another highlight of the evening was an auction led by Jeff Dale of prizes donated by local businesses and individuals. The amount raised during the event is expected to be in excess of £5,000.

Chairman and founder of Emics Dr Tim Gray said: “It was a wonderful evening and great to see so many guests enjoying themselves whilst finding out more about the work of Emics.

“The scheme receives absolutely no funding outside donations so we are enormously grateful for money raised as a result of events like this one – a big thank you to everyone involved.”