Impressive list of items will be auctioned at Stamford event held in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

A local darts player and musician is organising a charity auction and party, which will take place next Friday, May 5, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Marc Palmer has been inspired by the cancer battle of his friend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams to organise the event after he battled prostate cancer last year.

Marc, of Belmesthorpe, has gained an impressive list of auction items for the event, which includes laser eye treatment worth £3,500, a custom-built electric guitar, coach trip to the dogs, corporate tickets to West Ham United, meals, spa treatment and a meet and greet with comedian Russell Kane at Corby Cube.

He has been overwhelmed by the support of local businesses, who have offered 21 top auction prizes. The auctioneer will be David Palmer. The event is sponsored by Landis and Gyr.

As well as the auction, Marc’s band Halo, which plays rock and pop covers from the ’50s to the present day, will play.

The event is taking place at Borderville Sports Centre, Stamford, from 7.30pm, and entry is £5.