Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials picks first official charity of the year

The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials has chosen World Horse Welfare as its first official charity of the year.

The world-famous competition, which will run at Burghley House from August 31 to September 3, has selected a charity of the year for the first time.

Last year, the CCI four star competition, which is listed as one of the UK’s top ten sporting events, attracted more than 155,000 visitors.

Event director of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials Elizabeth Inman said: “We are thrilled to introduce a charity partner to the horse trials and are looking forward to working with World Horse Welfare during the milestone of their 90th year.

“After a thorough selection process, we are confident that our chosen charity’s work helping horses in the UK and internationally - and their support for the responsible use of horses in sport – will chime well with our audience.”

World Horse Welfare chief executive, Roly Owers, said the event would be a chance to showcase its work to a relevant audience of visitors from across the world.