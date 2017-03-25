Langham couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

A couple who left the hustle and bustle of Birmingham to retire in Rutland are about to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Derek and Dorothy Robinson, who moved to Lodge Park, Langham, in 2004, were married on March 30, 1957 at St James’ Church, Handsworth.

They enjoyed a reception at The Farcroft Hotel in Birmingham where they had met two years previously at a dance, before taking their honeymoon in Bournemouth.

The couple, both 84, are planning to celebrate 60 years of marriage with a party at Melton and District Indoor Bowls Club in Melton Mowbray.

Derek, a retired carpenter and joiner with a keen interest in marquetry and model making, said time had flown by.

He said: “It doesn’t feel like 60 years – that sounds such a long time. There’s no great secret to a long marriage, but trust is important, as is finding someone you really love. All you need is love.”

Derek and Dorothy were still dancing every week until six months ago.

Dorothy, a retired secretary who enjoys painting, added: “We used to go to a tea dance in Melton on a Thursday afternoon.

“We loved dancing but are not as mobile as we once were. Dancing was in my blood – my father was a dancer and would take classes.”

The couple said the wedding was still fresh in their minds and they remember a choir singing Ave Maria.

They have an audio recording of the service on vinyl.

Derek and Dorothy have three children and eight grandchildren.

They lived in Birmingham until 13 years ago when they moved to Lodge Park, part of the Ranksborough Hall Estate.

Derek added: “We hadn’t been to Rutland before we started looking for a park home, but found this and loved it.

“It’s a lovely part of the world to live in – a lot quieter than Birmingham – and we feel very settled here.”