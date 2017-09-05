Last chance to nominate a hero

It’s the last chance for readers to put forward their hospital heroes who have gone the extra mile for a special award with the deadline fast approaching.

Has a member of staff or volunteer at Stamford Hospital gone above and beyond the call of duty during your hospital visit?

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Stamford Hospital, as well as Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital, is calling for you to nominate individuals or teams of staff at the hospital who you think deserve extra recognition.

The winners will be recognised at the trust’s annual Outstanding Achievement Awards, which will be held in October, and this year will be the first celebration of the newly merged hospital trust.

Rob Hughes, chairman of the trust, said: “We’re very excited for this year’s awards as it not only celebrates the well-deserved public recognition our staff receive from patients and visitors, but also the hard work and dedication they have put in as we’ve come through a challengin year.

“The Hospital Hero awards are especially important as it provides staff with a job satisfaction like no other – to know they have made a real difference to someone’s life, to have made a difficult experience that little bit easier, it means an awful lot.”

For the first time, a member of staff from each of the three hospitals will be recognised and the trust has teamed up with the Rutland and Stamford Mercury to gather nominations for the Hospital Hero Public Recognition Award for a member of staff, who works at the Stamford Hospital site in Ryhall Road.

This is a new award dedicated to finding one member of staff who has excelled beyond expectations in caring for patients and visitors.

n To nominate a Stamford Hospital staff member for an award, send in details of why you’d like to nominate the staff member, along with their full name and department if known, by e-mail to: communications@pbh-tr.nhs.uk or call 01733 678024.

The deadline for nominations is: Wednesday, September 13.