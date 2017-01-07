Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust is looking for more nurses to join its pioneering teams which care for older people with mental health problems.

The trust has four inpatient wards dedicated to older men and women who have dementia or other mental health conditions such as depression and bipolar disorder.

In recent months the trust has given a higher emphasis to the physical needs of these patients, creating a dedicated matron. In July 2016, the trust was shortlisted by the national Patient Safety Awards for its work to address the physical health needs of its older patients with mental health conditions. This included discovering a number of treatable but previously unrecognised conditions including anaemia, diabetes and heart failure.

Now it is looking to fill a number of posts with nurses who are willing to develop their skills in both physical and mental health – which previously have been treated as very different career paths.

The team have vacancies for Band 5 and Band 6 registered nurses, and are having a recruitment open day from 9.30am to 1pm on Wednesday at the Abbey and Swithland Rooms, Evington Centre, Leicester General Hospital site, LE5 4QG.

For more details on these and all the trust’s other vacancies, see: www.leicspart.nhs.uk/jobs