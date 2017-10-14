Libraries launch new book range to help support people

Libraries across Rutland have launched a new range of books to help support people with long term health conditions by offering free information and guidance.

Reading Well for people with long term conditions is part of the national Reading Well Books on Prescription scheme, which aims to help people understand and manage their health and wellbeing using helpful reading.

Library-users can borrow from a selection of 28 titles that cover a variety of conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, breathing difficulties, stroke, arthritis and bowel conditions, as well as common symptoms such as pain, fatigue and sleep problems.

Coun Alan Walters (Con), portfolio holder for culture at Rutland County Council, said: “The Reading Well scheme offers trusted support for people living with long term conditions and their families. With so many different sources of information available to us it’s often difficult to know who to listen to.

“The Reading Well on Prescription books are endorsed by health professionals and those who have lived with a health related condition. Our libraries already support Reading Well Books on Prescription, offering books for both mental health and dementia, as well as mood boosting books for adults.

“This latest addition offers further support for residents and is just one of the ways we are improving the library services for our local communities.”

They are now stocked at all four of Rutland libraries, including Oakham Library, which recently reopened to the public following extensive refurbishment work.

Reading Well for long term conditions is supported by British Heart Foundation, Carers UK, Diabetes UK, Public Health England and among many other organisations.

For more visit www.rutland.gov.uk/libraries