Make a pledge to do #Justonething in aid of Thorpe Hall Hospice

If, nearly a fortnight into the New Year, you need a little gentle persuasion to stick to your resolutions, the team at Thorpe Hall Hospice are offering a helping hand.

They are giving people from across the region the chance to make a public pledge this month to do #JustOneThing – in the hope that sharing a resolution will reduce the chances of it being broken.

The campaign asks individuals, groups, businesses and clubs to do #JustOneThing to support the work of the Sue Ryder hospice, in Peterborough.

The campaign ties in neatly with New Year’s resolutions, suggesting people challenge themselves to complete a Couch to 5k programme, run a half marathon, take on an international trek, learn a new skill and then use it to raise money, or give their time by volunteering. There’s also the option of decluttering and donating unwanted items to a Sue Ryder shop or donating via the website.

Head of fundraising Donna Young said: “There’s no better time than New Year to set yourself a new goal or challenge but sticking to resolutions can be tough. By choosing to do something for charity and then making a public pledge you’ll have lots of friends and family helping you stick to it!”

Money raised from #JustOneThing will fund incredible care at Thorpe Hall Hospice. The hospice has 20 inpatient beds and a day service and provides care for those with life-limiting conditions in the community via Thorpe Hall Hospice at Home, bereavement support and befriending.

Download the pledge certificate from the website www.sueryder.org/ThorpeJustOneThing, fill it in and take a selfie to share on social media using the #justonething.