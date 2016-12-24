Make sure you put bins out on time and recycle over Christmas

Waste collections will take place a day later for residents over the festive period and people are being urged to recycle.

In South Kesteven, there will be no bin collections on Boxing Day, Monday, December 26; or on Monday, January 2; so all collections will be 24 hours later than normal each day during these two weeks.

The changes include silver bin and clear bag collections due on Friday, December 30, which will take place on Saturday, December 31.

Black bin and pink bag collections scheduled for Friday, January 6, will be collected on Saturday, January 7.

The waste team will take unlimited recyclable materials in silver bins or clears bags during this time.

Please ensure only recyclable items are placed in silver bins or clear bags. A full list of items you can recycle can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/recyclinglist

Residents are asked to flatten and crush cardboard for ease of transport to recycling facilities or to fit more into your kerbside collection.

However, in keeping with the council’s policy all year round, no additional waste will be taken with black bin or pink bag collections.

To buy extra clear bags e-mail customerservices@southkesteven.gov.uk

Waste can also be taken to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre at Bourne Industrial Estate.

In Rutland, collections due to take place on Boxing Day and December 27 will move to December 28, and collections for the remainder of that week will take place a day later than usual. Collections due to take place on January 2 will be collected on January 3. Collections due to take place on January 3 will happen as normal.

Rutland County Council is also encouraging residents to recycle and special recycling bags will be provided to be collected with the bins on the first recycling or waste collection after Christmas.

Wrapping paper, extra glass bottles, empty biscuit tins and cardboard packaging can all be recycled. All recycling should be washed out to avoid contamination.

In Rutland, there are tips in Cottesmore and North Luffenham for extra waste.