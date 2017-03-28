Man, 72, killed after hit by train near Ketton

A 72-year-old man has been killed after being hit by a train.

Officers from British Transport Police were called to the line close to Ketton at 9.10pm last night (Monday, March 27), following reports a person was struck by a train.

Officers attended alongside paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

But a 72-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead. His family have been told.

This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The identity of the man has not been formally released yet