Men in Sheds project gets a cash boost

A building society has donated £4,666 to help the work of Age UK’s Men in Sheds project in Oakham.

The Melton Building Society Charitable Foundation gave the money to the club which supports men over 50 who have experienced a life changing circumstance.

Brian Lee, co-ordinator of Men in Sheds Rutland, said: “The donation will make a massive difference to the project, enabling us to purchase the equipment required by the men to start their activities such as woodwork, metalwork, gardening or model building.

“The new Oakham shed provides somewhere for older men to go to keep active and put their practical skills to good use, as well as having the chance to develop new friendships.”

The group meets in Oakham Museum on Wednesdays between 11am and 4pm and on Fridays from 10am to midday.

For further details of Men in Sheds Rutland contact Brian Lee on 07540413805.