New College Stamford’s baby meerkats named following competition

Five baby meerkats born at New College Stamford over the summer have been named after members of the public were asked to submit suggestions.

The babies are among 350 animals from 72 different species which live in the college’s animal studies department.

After sifting through a large number of entries in the meerkat naming competition – and following much deliberation – the meerkats have been named Panda, Gecko, Lizzy, Chase and Tyrone.

The names were suggested by Faheema Farah, who will now be invited to visit the college, in Drift Road, Stamford, to meet the meerkats.

