New College Stamford’s rising stars put on performance of Alice in Wonderland with a punk twist

New College Stamford’s rising stars joined forces to put on an amazing production of Alice and Wonderland… with a twist!

The production of Alice and Wonderland featured the iconic characters that everyone loves, set in the 1980’s with original punk and new wave songs written and performed by the college’s music students.

Fashion students got hands on making their costume designs come to life, tailor made for each individual character. Alongside their fabulous costumes, Hair and Media Make up artists in training worked their magic back stage to showcase an amazing set of make-up designs on the actors. Graphic Design students also got involved, designing artwork for tickets, posters and the website and Photography students taking the pictures for student’s portfolios. It was a fantastic opportunity for students to work on a live design brief and have their work star in a real performance.