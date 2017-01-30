New trees line walking route in Greetham

An avenue of 50 new trees has been planted along a route popular with walkers, cyclists and horse riders thanks to a £6,000 grant.

The trees – a mix of oak, beech, and various fruits – were planted on grass verges either side of a 500m stretch of Great Lane, in Greetham, just before Christmas.

New trees in Greetham, plus tree warden Peter Hitchcox

Greetham Parish Council approached waste resource company Cory Environmental, which has since been taken over by Biffa, for a community grant to cover the cost of the project and was delighted to receive the full £6,000 it had sought.

Great Lane forms part of the 147-mile Viking Way national footpath, which runs between Oakham and Barton upon Humber in north Lincolnshire.

Parish councillor and tree warden Peter Hitchcox said the 50 trees were a wonderful addition to the village.

He said: “Several years ago Hanson gave the village some money to plant some trees near the roundabout just off the A1. At that point we started thinking about other parts of the village which would benefit from new trees and put a plan together for Great Lane.

“We were delighted that Cory agreed to fund the work. Greetham is thought of as being rather ‘under-treed’ and we are working to put that right.

“We have already had a lot of positive feedback about the avenue and I’m sure they will look even better as they mature in years to come.

“They’ll be great for local wildlife too.”

The stretch of Great Lane where the trees have been planted used to be open to vehicles. But around four years ago, following a village referendum, it was gated off. Since then it has become much more popular with pedestrians.

Greetham Parish Council worked closely with Rutland County Council’s foresty officer Stuart Kidd, plus Mike Glover, managing director of Barcham Trees, on the project. They were planted by George Walker Tree Care, of Leicester.