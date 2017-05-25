Oakham Festival will connect with the community

The Oakham Festival will be back for 2017 with a wide ranging programme of events to suit all ages.

This year the festival is geared towards audience participation, and connecting with the community.

The action kicks off on Wednesday, June 28, with Oakham School’s Chamber Choir Lunchtime Concert – always a hit. That evening, join the staff at Oakham Castle for a Crime and Punishment walking tour around Oakham, a perfect outing for all the family. But get your tickets quick, this event is limited to 25 people!

Thursday, June 29, is a real community day at the Festival with a lunchtime concert of ensembles from the Rutland Music Hub, followed by the ever popular Comedy Night at The Grainstore. This year we’re thrilled to welcome Patrick Monahan and Tom Binns to headline.

Friday, June 30, starts with a lunchtime concert by local harpist Harriet Flather and then a real Carry On at The Castle in the evening! Uppingham Theatre Company present a radio play that they would like you to come and see recorded.

Saturday, July 1, is a busy day for the Festival with a free showcase from the students of Rutland Young Dance Academy to start the day off, followed by Tallis, Tavener and Tambourines – a talk by renowned music historian Andrew Gant. In the evening, the Rutland Concert Band will be welcomed back for the Proms in the Park. Bring your picnics, flags, biggest singing voices and all the family! Food and drink will be available to purchase from barbecue kindly provided by The Lions and the Pimms will be flowing. If an indoor event is more your thing, The Grainstore have the fantastic Outlaw Eagles playing at 8.30pm.

On Sunday, July 2, you can wind down with the Rutland Sinfonia playing works by Mendelssohn, Mozart, Delius and Schubert at 4pm in Oakham School Chapel. The whole festival is rounded off in style by a community cast performing Sarah Bell’s physical theatre piece, Threads.

Chairman of the organising committee Michelle Begy said this year’s festival would have a real community festival.

It has already been widely supported by a range of local businesses, including main sponsor The Oil Tank Company, while Arts for Rutland has also been on hand to provide support.

Now the community are needed to book tickets and support the festival.

Michelle said: “We have significantly extended the festival this year so that there’s something different and something for everyone. I think it will be a really good event.”

This year there is more of a focus on theatrical events than in previous years, which has focused on music and dance.

Michelle is also searching for more committee members to lend a hand with the organising of the festival, particularly people who have good organisational skills or contacts in the arts theatre.

Tickets for events can be bought at Oakham Castle or Rutland Toys and Dance Boutique. You can also find out more about the festival and details of how to get involved by at www.oakhamfestival.co.uk