Pamela’s love of bard inspires book

Rutland author Pamela Howard has published a “compelling biography” on the work of William Shakespeare.

Befriend the Bard: The Inspiring Story of Will Shakespeare’s life was released earlier this month and Pamela, who penned it, believes that many people are daunted by the bard when they study his work at school and never revisit him.

She said: “I want readers to come closer and find the human being behind the famous work. Will Shakespeare, the man, was married at 18, a father at 19, and 10 years later, a successful playwright in London with a string of hits, as well as an actor-manager with his own theatre.

“He wasn’t from the upper classes, nor did he go to university, both pre-requisites for fame and fortune in the 16th century.”

She said her book would take the reader on a journey of discovery for people who know Shakespeare’s work but not his life.

Pamela, who lives in Edith Weston with partner Les, and their dog, Sheba, hopes that people will get as much enjoyment out of reading her book as she has done in researching and writing it.

Pamela narrates what is known about the bard’s life, and discusses the mysteries which still confound the experts today.

She says Shakespeare “must have been a man of huge determination: Will by name, will by nature”.

Pamela includes several short imaginary sections to make more vivid some of the key moments in Will’s life, along with phrases from the plays.

One of her sons, Richard Buxton, a professional concept artist, has contributed the modern, very atmospheric, story-board drawings to the book.

Several years ago, Pamela, a former teacher of English language and literature at Stamford Endowed Schools, published a literacy guide for secondary school students, Winning with Words, but she is adamant that Befriend the Bard is not a textbook.

Pamela, who more recently worked as a study advisor at Leicester University, is already working on her next book - a memoir of her uncle’s RAF training and active service as a Mosquito navigator in the Second World War. Called We Did What We Had To, it is due to be published at Christmas.

Befriend the Bard, published by Authorhouse, is available at Walkers bookshops in Stamford and Oakham, and on Amazon in paperback and eBook form.

Or find out more by visiting www.pamelahowarth.com