Pensioner’s 13,000feet skydive to aid charity

A daredevil pensioner is to skydive 13,000 feet in aid of a sailing charity which helps disabled people.

Caroline MacKinnon is to leap from an aircraft in a tandem skydive in aid of Rutland Sailability.

The 78-year-old is a volunteer at the charity based on Rutland Water which caters for those with physical and emotional impairments.

Rutland Sailability relies entirely on donations and Caroline’s brave leap is her fundraising bid to support it.

She said: “I heard about Rutland Sailability about five years ago.

“I went down to see it and it seemed very worthwhile.

“There are some people who use it who are so disabled and it’s something that benefits all.

“I have never done anything adventurous but the idea for the skydive just came to me.

“Jokingly I mentioned it to a friend and then things just started to form in my mind.

“One thing I like about this is that it will be quick. I didn’t want to run a marathon or walk lots of miles.

“I just thought that this was something different that I will never do again.

“I don’t have vertigo but when the door opens at 13,000 feet I might have to be pushed out. It’s a good thing I’m doing a tandem jump.

“But I will open my eyes when the parachute opens.”

The brave pensioner, of Belton-in-Rutland, had aimed to raise £1,000 by her skydive but she has already raised £600.

She freely admitted that her children Adam, Andrew, Amanda, Anna and Leslie thought she was nuts to do the jump.

Caroline said: “Rutland Sailability needs about £40,000 a year to operate and to replace worn out equipment.

“All of the funds that the charity gets are raised by fundraisers.

“I felt that this was my chance to contribute towards the running costs of the charity.”

The skydive will take place on Sunday, September 17, at Netheravon Airfield, in Wiltshire, and the home of the Red Devils Army parachute display team.

Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Caroline-Mackinnon1