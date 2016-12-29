Persimmon Homes East Midlands gives £500 grant to The Phoebe Research Fund

A charity set up to fund research into a rare skin condition has been given a £500 boost.

Zoe Crowson set up The Phoebe Research Fund as her daughter Phoebe has a rare genetic condition known as Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa.

This causes her skin to blister and shear at the slightest touch, causing the equivalent to a third degree burn. She requires frequent surgery to widen her throat and there is currently no cure.

Money raised by the group goes straight into research and trials are currently being carried out by Professor John McGrath.

Now Persimmon Homes East Midlands has chipped in with a bumper donation.

Zoe said: “We are extremely grateful to Persimmon Homes East Midlands for this generous donation.

“The idea of The Phoebe Research Fund is that because the illness is so rare, finding a cure is very hard as there is currently no Government funding.

“We are committed to funding the research to find a cure for Phoebe and other sufferers.”