Plea to recycle your Christmas cards

Pupils from Stamford Junior School are encouraging residents to recycle their old Christmas cards at their nearest Marks and Spencer store in January to help the retailer and the Woodland Trust plant thousands of new trees.

This Christmas, the children plan to smash their total last year, which saw them deliver over 10,000 cards to Marks and Spencer stores, enabling ten trees to be planted.

M&S has pledged to plant one tree for every 1,000 cards donated in store throughout the month of January as part of its commitment to the Woodland Trust.

More trees are desperately needed in Lincolnshire as tree cover is just under four per cent, compared to the UK average of 13 per cent. If everyone in Stamford donates just one Christmas card in January, over 20 trees could be planted.

Stamford Junior School headteacher Emma Smith said: “The pupils were absolutely thrilled to know their cards would be turned into trees.

“The children are very enthusiastic about recycling and it is made all the more meaningful for them when they can help local organisations and get a feel for the outcome of their efforts.”

The Woodland Trust’s Joanne Mathieson said: “Hundreds of thousands of trees have been planted thanks to the generous support of the public – creating beautiful habitats for people and wildlife to enjoy. We want this year to be a real cracker and are calling on the public to collect up their cards after Christmas, take them to their local M&S and help us plant even more trees.”

A special card collection bin will be in the Stamford store in the High Street from January 2 until 31.