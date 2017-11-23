Comment on design for Oakham one-way system

People in Rutland can now view and comment on evolving designs for the regeneration of Oakham Town Centre.

Designs and proposed surfacing materials for an improved Oakham High Street with one-way traffic flow have gone on display at Oakham Library until December 15.

The display includes design drawings showing work to date on the proposed new highway layout and expanded pedestrian areas, as well as the location of parking spaces, cycle routes and loading bays for businesses.

There is also an opportunity to see and comment on the types of materials being considered for pavements, kerbs and road surfaces, along with examples of new street furniture, such as benches and lampposts.

County council leader Tony Mathias (Con), who is also the portfolio holder for market towns, said: “We all want Oakham to have a unique, attractive and vibrant town centre.

“Creating an environment where more people want to come and stay longer is the key to attracting a greater number of visitors, more inward investment and a wider selection of retailers – all helped by a reduction in traffic and more space for pedestrians.

“Having consulted on outline plans for the town centre, cabinet voted unanimously to select the preferred option. We’re now asking for help to fine-tune these plans so that we can produce a final detailed design.

“We want people to share their views on the types of materials that are being considered as part of the town centre regeneration and to see how they would look in place.

This is an important part of the design process and we hope people will take the time to get involved and tell us what they think. It’s also a chance to see in greater detail how the change to one-way traffic would operate and where improvements are proposed on other roads to support this.”

In addition to the unmanned library display, people can also view the town centre designs and comment online by visiting: www.rutland.gov.uk/oakhamtowncentre, where there is also more information about the planned regeneration.

The information gathered will then be used to help create a final detailed design, which will be presented to full council for approval in March 2018.

