Rutland County Council leader Terry King to take ‘extended leave’ from role after suspected stroke

Rutland County Council leader Terry King (Con) is to take an extended leave of absence from his role after a suspected stroke.

Coun King, who is also the ward member for Exton, will be taking time away from the council to undergo treatment and recover.

Coun King said: “I regret that I must step away from council business, albeit temporarily, but have taken this decision in the best interests of my health and for my family. Interim arrangements will not disrupt the running of the council and I know that officers and elected members will continue to do an outstanding job for Rutland under the acting leadership of Councillor Tony Mathias. I would now ask for privacy for both myself and my family in the weeks ahead.”

Coun Tony Mathias takes on the role of acting leader with immediate effect and said: “We fully understand and support Coun King’s decision and wish him all the very best as he undergoes treatment. We will do all that we can to support both him and his family going forward.

“In the meantime, all council business will continue as normal and officers at the council will handle any wzrd business for Exton until Coun King’s return.”

Coun King took on the role of leader earlier this year after former Rutland County Council leader Roger Begy died in February of cancer.

If you live in Exton Ward and need to contact the council regarding an issue, please e-mail: enquiries@rutland.gov.uk or call: 01572 722 577.