Rutland MP Sir Alan Duncan caught up in London attack

Rutland MP Sir Alan Duncan was among MPs on lockdown today (Wednesday, March 22) after a suspected terrorist incident in London.

Three people, including a police officer, are confirmed to have died and dozens more injured after an assailant drove into people on Westminster Bridge in the capital, before reportedly stabbing a police officer. The man was gunned down and has also been confirmed dead.

National media is reporting that Conservative MP Sir Alan was among those in lockdown in the House of Commons following the incident, with Sir Alan describing the mood as “sombre”.

MPs were locked in the House of Commons for four hours under armed guard. They have since been released.

It is not thought Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles (Con) was in the House of Commons as he is currently on leave, while undergoing treatment for cancer.

But he Tweeted: “Deeply saddened by murder of policeman protecting Parliament. Humbled by the courage that he and his fellow officers display every day.”