Weeks to go until county council elections

Only a few weeks remain before the district goes to the polls for the county council elections.

More than 107,000 residents are registered to vote on May 4 with 19,000 electors registered to vote by post.

The location of polling stations has changed for some electors since the last elections – so please check your poll card for details of where you need to go to vote.

Polling stations open at 7am and close at 10pm.

Within the South Kesteven district there are 14 electoral divisions, electing one county councillor each.

Each councillor is elected for a period of four years.

The eight electoral divisions and the candidates in the Mercury area are:

Bourne North and Morton: Robbie Britton (Lab) and Sue Woolley (Con).

Bourne South and Thurlby: Bob Mumby (Lab), Helen Powell (Lincs Ind), Robert Reid (Con) and Ian Smith (Lib Dem).

Colsterworth Rural: Bob Adams (Con), Ian Andrews (Green), Patrick Beese (UKIP), Phil Brett (Lab) and John Ramsbottom (Lib Dem).

Deepings East: Adam Brookes (Lib Dem), Phil Dilks (Labour and Co-operative Party) and Barry Dobson (Con).

Deepings West and Rural: Ashley Baxter (Ind), Bob Broughton (Ind) and Rosemary Woolley (Con).

Folkingham Rural: Tracey Forman (Lab), Jan Hansen (Ind) and Martin Hill (Con).

Stamford East: Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem), Steve Carroll (Ind), Robert Foulkes (Con), Deborah Hughes (Lab) and David Taylor (UKIP).

Stamford West: David Brailsford (Con), Anita Day (Lib Dem), Simon Whitmore (Green), Adam Wissen (Lab).