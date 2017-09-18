Popular jewellers starts its closing down sales drive

Popular local jewellers, Stephen Diggle Jewellers, based in High Street, Oakham has announced that it will close its doors for the last time this Christmas, as Elaine Diggle gets set for retirement.

Elaine said: “We have no children to leave the store to, so we have to clear all our stock by holding a massive closing down sale. There will be many hundreds of thousands of pounds of stunning fine jewellery for sale, all at 50 per cent off.”

The Stephen Diggle Jewellers’ Oakham store closing-down sale started on Saturday (September 16)at 10am.

Stephen Diggle Jewellers opened in September 1994. The store, now run primarily by Elaine, was a joint venture for the husband and wife who are both passionate about jewellery design. After 23 years of successful trading the couple has made the difficult decision to close their Oakham store, which holds many happy memories as the location of their first business venture.

Elaine added: “We both have a background in jewellery design and manufacture. Stephen spent many years working in a jewellery workshop and subsequently as a jewellery buyer for a large chain of stores. I had moved into teaching art and design; but we both dreamed of running our own jewellery business.”

Fast-forward a few years and Stephen set up a small workshop in the spare room, and started making jewellery stock. Stephen said: “We decided to look for a shop and Oakham was the perfect town for us.”

The shop was previously another jewellers called Gayton’s and its owners Roy and Muriel Gayton were “hugely supportive”, as were the community of Rutland who the pair thanked.