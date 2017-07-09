Pupils celebrate bridge competition win

Youngsters are celebrating after they clinched the winner’s shield in a bridge competition.

Pupils from Stamford Welland Academy were victorious in securing the EBU Min Bridge Shield.

The shield was won at a event run by Stamford Bridge Club at its base on Exeter Gardens.

It was the final event of a series of sessions stretching back to October to get more youngsters playing bridge.

Pupils had played in schools and then met for the final meeting.

The bridge club’s academy ran the scheme.

Liz Dale, the school’s project leader, said: “The children absolutely loved it.

“It was brilliant and fantastic.

“We hope that the children will continue to play bridge.

“Playing cards together helps to eliminate confidence problems and helps youngsters to make friends.”

In total 72 pupils aged between eight and 15, from schools drawn from across Rutland, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and Leicestershire took part.

It is hoped to run the event in future years.

A further 10 schools across the counties are keen to join in the sessions next time it is run.

The Stamford club is keen to visit schools with in the five counties to give one hour taster sesssions.

Free Saturday sessions between July 22, and August 19, will be run at the club between 9.30am and noon.

E-mail education@stamfordbridgeclub.co.uk for details on these.