Purr-fect ending as missing cat found

A smile that says it all: Kate Beanland is delighted to be reunited with Quasi, who she thought was long gonePhoto: Lee Hellwing

Quasi was spotted lurking in bushes at The Ivy Lodge, in Stamford, by staff last week.

The black moggy was tempted out and taken to the vet and his delighted owners were traced via a microchip.

No-one is quite sure how the cat managed to survive for the last four-years after disappearing from Lavender Way, Stamford, in 2013.

Owners James and Kate Beanland and their children Archie, six, and Leo, three, had given up hope of seeing him again.

Kate, 38, said: “One day he just went and disappeared while we were living in Stamford.

“He was the type of cat that would disappear for a few days and then turn up again.

“This time it got longer and longer and then after a couple of months we moved.

“I left forwarding details with everyone in the road in case he turned up.

“We rang vets in case there had been a cat handed in.”

There was no news of Quasi and the family moved to Wheatfield Way, in Oakham.

Each time Archie saw a black cat though he would ask if it was Quasi but unfortunately it never was.

There was false hope when a call came from Corby about a black cat that was found. It was not Quasi though.

Then came good news.

Kat, a benefit assessor at Sirco, said: “Then suddenly I got a call last Wednesday (July 19) at about 8.50pm. A voice said we have got your cat.

“When I saw him he was skinny and his fur was matted. As soon as I saw him he came over.

“I burst into tears and I am over the moon to have him back. It’s unbelievable and very emotional.

“Archie thinks it’s amazing and a miracle.”

Amazingly Quasi does not seem to have moved far from his former Stamford home.

Kate is not sure if Quasi has lived on scraps or if someone has been feeding him.

He was taken to the vets for a check up before returning home where he will meet the family’s miniature Dachshund Buddy.

Mandy Thorpe, of The Ivy Lodge, said: “Staff Hannah O’Neill and Laura O’Donnell spotted him near here and were worried about him.

“They took a tin of tuna out to where he was hiding and he came out and ate.

“They went to the vets and luckily he was microchipped.

“It’s a lovely story and quite amazing.”