Queen’s award to Lord Lieutenant

A retired medical school sub dean has received a major award in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Dr Laurence Howard, 74, has been awarded a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

He has held the post of Lord Lieutenant of Rutland for the past 14 years.

He expects to pick up the honour later this year.

Laurence said: “It is a personal award from the Queen for services to the monarch.

“I am really overwhelmed and really humbled by it all.

“I had no idea that I was set to receive the award. I am really taken aback.

”I think the award is a reflection on the wonderful work done in Rutland and also the wonderful people who I have met in my role as Lord Lieutenant.”

Laurence gained a degree in physiological science at the University of Nottingham and a PhD in neurophysiology at Leicester University.

He joined the Leicester educational facility as a lecturer in 1974 and became sub dean of its medical school in 1990 and later sub dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Biological Sciences.

Laurence retired from his job in 2006.

He was also a magistrate in Leicestershire for 25 years and chairman of the Central Council for Magistrates’ Courts Committee.

It was for his work with these bodies that he was awarded an OBE in 2003 for services to justice.

Laurence said: “I am very proud to have received these honours.

“I am a very lucky man to get these awards.

“There are so many people who do so much work and they do not get any recognition for it.”

Laurence steps down as Lord Lieutenant next March when he reaches 75.

He is also the Honorary Air Commodore of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force 504 Squadron.