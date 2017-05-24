RAF Wittering parade through Stamford cancelled

The parade by RAF Wittering through Stamford tomorrow (Thursday, May 25) has been “postponed”.

Members from the base had been expected to parade through Stamford at lunchtime to exercise the freedom of the town which was initially granted in 1961.

But today (Wednesday, May 24) the base issued a statement to the Mercury saying that the parade has been cancelled on the advice of Lincolnshire Police.

The statement read: “On the advice of Lincolnshire Police RAF Wittering has taken the decision to postpone the parade marking the freedom of Stamford tomorrow. Although we are not aware of any specific threats to Stamford or RAF Wittering, it is our belief that a better date for the parade would be more appropriate. This is in line with the police guidelines.”