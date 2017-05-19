RAF Wittering set for parade through Stamford

People are being urged to show their support for the personnel at RAF Wittering when they parade through Stamford next week.

Members from the base will be parading through Stamford town centre at lunchtime on Thursday, May 25, to exercise the freedom of the town which was initially granted in 1961.

RAF Wittering last exercised this right in 2013 and traditionally like to take part in a freedom of the town parade every two years.

They were due to do so again in 2015 but that year, there was a homecoming parade for 3 Squadron, a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain and a Remembrance Parade – all through Stamford, so it was thought another might be too much.

A spokesman from the base said personnel always enjoy a fantastic response when they parade in Stamford due to the area’s strong connections with the Armed Forces and said he hoped this time would be no different.

He added: “Permission to enter a town is a mark of trust and confidence from the town fathers, and to be granted the freedom of a town or city is the greatest honour that can be bestowed on a military unit.

“The freedom permits RAF Wittering personnel the prerogative to march through the streets of the borough with bands playing and colours flying.

“Of course, we hope people will support the parade as they always do.”

Mayor of Stamford Tony Story will be undertaking his first major event since becoming mayor earlier this month when he takes the salute during the parade.

For more than 22 years, Tony worked as a photographer within the Royal Air Force and actually finished his career at RAF Wittering, before settling down in Stamford and starting a commercial photography business.

He said the RAF was close to his heart and he urged people to show their support.

Tony said: “I’m really looking forward to it and I think it will be a fantastic day.

“I am sure the people of Stamford will come out to show their support and respect for all that everyone at RAF Wittering does.

“I know that it means a lot to those on parade to see that they’ve got that local support and it takes a lot of effort to organise events like this so we hope it will be a success.”

l The exact route and timings are due to be released next week and as soon as they are available, they will be published at: www.stamford mercury.co.uk