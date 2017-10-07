Raising a cup at charity event

Once again businesses, organisations and individuals showed their generosity by holding a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The charity’s annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is always well supported across Stamford, Rutland and Bourne, and this year proved no different, with hundreds of pounds raised to boost the coffers.

More than 100 people dropped into the event at Stamford Library, which included cakes baked by staff and donations from Marks and Spencer and Tesco, raising £504.

At Orion Business Centre in Barn Hill, Stamford, more than £200 was raised, while next door at The Well cafe at Barn Hill Methodist Church, visitors were also welcomed warmly.

Stylistics hairdressers in St Peter’s Hill raised more than £1,000 thanks to customers Kay Bloodworth and Jody Groves having their head shaved, while the staff enjoyed a well-earned slice of cake. At Essendine, it was a quieter affair but still profitable for the charity.

Funeral homes in Oakham and Bourne did their bit with Central England Co-op Funeral Care, in High Street, Oakham, raising £140 and R J Scholes in Bourne collecting £80.

At Coffee Beans - Coffee Machines in Bourne, the event included a showcase of racing cars from Neil Fowler Motorsport, next door, raising £85.

Drinkers at the Masons Arms in South Street, Bourne, had their heads shaved after pub manager Jess Greatorex was diagnosed with cancer, raising £750.

And in Stretton, £500 was raised with a day of events on Saturday, including stalls and entertainment.