Rebekah Vardy launches Hope Against Cancer’s charity cycle ride

A famous face was at Rutland Water today (April 7) to launch a charity cycle ride - and more cyclists are needed to sign up.

Rebekah Vardy, the wife of Leicester City’s top striker Jamie, is the patron of Leicestershire and Rutland charity Hope Against Cancer.

She was at L’Oliveto restaurant on the Normanton shore on Friday to meet some of the cyclists taking part in this year’s cycle challenge.

In September, more than 60 people will cycle from the Clock Tower in Leicester to Hope in Derbyshire - a journey of more than 300 miles.

Rebekah, a mum of four, is patron of the charity and it’s chief executive Nigel Rose said she had personal reasons for getting involved. She’s been a familiar face at many of the charity’s events and was happy to pop along to pose for photos with the eager cyclists.

Nigel said: “Rebekah has been a strong supporter of the charity and last year, when she and Jamie got married, they asked for donations for the charity instead of wedding gifts which was a generous gesture.

“Many of our supporters live in Rutland and our cyclists have been training in the county so we are delighted that Rebekah could be here today for the launch.”

He added that the target was to raise about £50,000 for the charity, which supports clinical trials at the Leicester Royal Infirmary, offering people from Rutland and Leicestershire to take part, helping to develop new cancer treatments.

He urged people to visit the charity’s website and sign up for the ride.

Visit hopeagainstcancer.org.uk to find out more.