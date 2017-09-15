Residents enjoy sit down dance session

Care home residents “thoroughly enjoyed” their visit from the creator a dance of which is completed sitting down.

On Friday. residents of Tixover House Care Home, in Tixover, were paid a visit by Marcel Baaijens, a professional dance teacher and creator of ‘sitdance’, which is designed for those who do not have the confidence or ability to stand, or have a fear of falling.

Marcel led a sitdance session for the residents and gave a talk to staff on the benefits and the history of the dance.

The event went so well, the home plans to hold monthly sitdance sessions.

Tracey Davidson, pictured with residents at the event, who is an activities co-ordinator at the home, said: “The residents loved it, they thoroughly enjoyed it. They were singing along to the music.

“We have seated exercises once a month but this is more enjoyable, it’s more upbeat. It gets them communicating and moving. The more residents move the better.”

Photo: Lee Hellwing