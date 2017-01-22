Rugby union star Nick De Luca to take on role at Uppingham School

Former Scotland international rugby union centre Nick De Luca has been appointed as director of rugby at Uppingham School.

The highly-gifted back, who was capped by his country 43 times until 2014, will retire from playing at his current club Wasps in the Aviva Premiership in June to take up the position - which he will combine with teaching economics and business.

Uppingham School’s headmaster, Dr Richard Maloney, said: “Nick is an outstanding person who will help Uppingham achieve its ambition to be one of the top sporting schools in the country.”